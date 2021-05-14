Look Back ... to a PCB lawsuit against Monsanto, 1996

May 14, 1946, in The Star: Jewelry amounting to $1,000 or more in value was stolen from one counter of Moorefield Jewelry Co., 1027 Noble St., last night after 10 o’clock, police reported today. A search is widespread for the thieves who entered the store via an opening over the rear roof and lowered themselves through a large fan vent. Authorities say the dollar amount lost in the burglary might exceed that of any previous robbery here in the last several years, and the crime appears to have been the well-planned work of professionals.
May 14, 1996, in The Star: Motorists frustrated by having to brake at any of nearly 170 traffic signals in downtown Anniston will get some relief by the end of the month, the period in which city crews plan to remove three of the signal boxes. Stop signs will be used instead at three intersections: Leighton and D Street, Moore Avenue at 13th Street and Noble and 16th streets. Also this date: A lawsuit filed May 9 in federal court in Birmingham seeks unspecified damages for 450 current and former residents of the Sweet Valley and Cobb Town communities on grounds that Monsanto knowingly contaminated neighborhoods surrounding its plant off Alabama 202 with polychlorinated biphenyls. Around 100 residents of those areas gathered at a church last night as attorneys briefed them on the status of their lawsuit.