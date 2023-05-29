Look Back ... to a path toward ford land development, 1998

May 29, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 29, 1998, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission yesterday approved part of a larger agreement with the City of Anniston on the reins of Fort McClellan, setting the stage for an end to nearly a year of feuding among the county’s public officials. The resolution pledge that the County Commission will ask the Army to voluntarily annex the developed portion of Fort McClellan into the City of Anniston. That is as soon as the rest of the treaty creating a city-county body to govern the fort is signed; in return, Anniston will provide city services to the area. The remainder of the agreement, called a joint powers authority, could be completed and ratified within six weeks. Also this date: Members of the Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission said yesterday they believe I-20 Bingo in Hobson City and the American Legion in Jacksonville are operating bingo games illegally, because their respective cities issued permits for each operation without having first sent the application to the commission for review.