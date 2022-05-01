Look Back … to a painted rooftop sign for pilots over Anniston, 1947

May 1, 1947, in The Star: A new air marker for Anniston will be placed on the roof of the Jitney Jungle grocery warehouse on West 9th Street by the State Department of Aeronautics, it was announced today. Anniston Post No. 26 of the American Legion chose the location after flight tests to determine which building would be most clearly visible from the air and large enough for letters 10 feet high with arrows directing the way to both the Municipal and Eastaboga airfields. Jitney Jungle of Anniston is donating the space. Also this date: A new type of low-powered, low-cost radio that sends and receives signals could well become available to the average consumer sometime next year and be common everywhere in 10. One of the secrets of this pocket-sized radio set is the use of printed circuits. In this method, lines of printed silver paint take the place of wires. It’s a revolutionary process that eliminates the maze of wires, resistors and condensers characterizing conventional radio and electronics equipment. The silver-painted line carries the low voltage necessary to operate the vest-pocket radio set.
May 1, 1997, in The Star: Coldwater Elementary School students who live in the area annexed into Oxford last year — they number about 170 — have been cleared by a federal judge to attend school in Oxford beginning next fall. The agreement allows children in the annexed area to continue getting their education at Coldwater for the current school year. It also modifies attendance zones for Oxford and the county school system in accordances with the annexation.