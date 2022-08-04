Look Back … to a package delivery strike hurting business, 1997

Aug. 4, 1947, in The Star: Anniston police today were searching for a man who allegedly shot several holes in the rear of a Crescent Stages bus Saturday night near 10th and Hunter streets after the bus driver had asked him to leave the vehicle because of his violent language. According to police, two men boarded the bus together and immediately began using profane language, whereupon the driver stopped and asked them to get off the bus. One of the men even slapped a small child on his way out, police said, and the other fired at the bus as it pulled away. Also this date: According to the Anniston weather office, the official high temperature on Aug. 3 was 101.1, the hottest Aug. 3 Anniston has felt since 1905 when records here were first kept. In fact, said chief weather forecaster P. M. Hannum, yesterday was the sixth time in those 42 years that the temperature has passed the 100-degree mark here in August.
Aug. 4, 1997, in The Star: A midnight walkout by more than 185,000 Teamsters was the first nationwide strike in the 90-year history of United Parcel Service, or UPS, which delivers 12 million parcels and document per day. Locally, the business suffering the worst effects of the strike appears to be Auto Custom Carpets on Noble Street, which normally deals in 850 packages per day. Picket lines were up this morning at the UPS distribution center in Oxford, which employs about 100. Any trucks that were being driven had managers at the wheel.