Look Back ... to a noted Black artist's visit to Anniston, 1947

Sept. 14, 1947, in The Star: A noted African American artist from Birmingham, Felix Gaines, is in Anniston this week in an effort to place a portrait of Dr. George Washington Carver in every Black school, with the assistance of local white merchants. A graduate of Ohio State College and two schools of art, Gaines originated the “pschyo-beautigraph” process of painting, whereby color is vividly suggested by a special copyrighted treatment of line. Also this date: Thirty-five of approximate 100 clothing-destitute rural children are back in Calhoun County schools today, thanks to the generosity of individuals and merchants who responded to the appeal for clothing issued recently by F. J. Little, attendance officer for Calhoun County Schools. Overalls, shirts, dresses, dress material and trousers were distributed throughout the week to some very happy families. Underwear, shoes and, eventually, winter coats are still needed. Additionally: The third weekly (on Sundays) installment of a social column known as “Activities Of Colored People Of Anniston” appears in today’s issue, listing events and happenings in the schools, churches and families of that segment of the city. It is being compiled by Mrs. Bessie M. Washington of 1702 Cooper Ave., Anniston, Phone 1880.
Sept. 14, 1997, in The Star: Gov. Fob James and the Alabama Nursing Home Association are at war over Medicaid funding in the state. Alabama’s Medicaid payments to nursing homes more than doubled from 1990-96, yet James, in his fight to cut costs, has called state payments to Medicaid “a disgrace to the human race.” A Page One story today looks at the complexities of the issue.