Look Back ... to a new young golf champion, 1948

Aug. 9, 1948, in The Star: Young Jimmy Meigs, 19-year-old local golfing specialist, fired one of the best games ever seen in a championship match here yesterday to beat tournament veteran Oscar Bagley in the finals of the annual Calhoun County Golf Championship on the Municipal Golf Course. The young man captured the coveted N. G. Findley [or Finley, both spellings were used] Memorial Trophy on the strength of his superb chipping and putting, which gave him a two-hole lead at the turn of the first 18 holes yesterday morning. Also this date: New, if modest schools will be built after all at Webster’s Chapel and Friendship, the Calhoun County school board has decided. The board recently rejected solicited bids for the two structures on grounds that those amounts exceeded available funds. The board has instead hired two men, Fred A. Williams and R. L. Daughn, to supervise construction of the buildings on a “force account basis” — a manner that will result in a lower-cost project compared to the bid versions.
Aug. 9, 1998, in The Star: The Alabama Democratic Executive Committee finalized a foregone conclusion at its meeting yesterday morning, choosing Anniston lawyer Cleo Thomas to run against Republican A. C. “Del” Marsh for the District 12 Senate seat.