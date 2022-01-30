Look Back ... to a new Winn-Dixie in Golden Springs, 1997

Jan. 30, 1947, in The Star: Peyton Rowan, local inventor and industrialist, whose &8,000 construction project for the manufacture of shaving brushes of his own invention has been approved by the CPA, immediately will begin the building of a factory on Hunter Street for the manufacture of the brushes and other other plastic products, he said today. Mr. Rowan’s application to the CPA was among 10 which were approved on the basis of using materials which have no effect on the veterans’ housing program.
Jan. 30, 1997, in The Star: Loyal Winn-Dixie customers in Golden Springs have a new store to check out: It’s a Winn-Dixie Marketplace, which opened officially this morning at the intersection of Greenbrier-Dear and Golden Springs roads. It replaces a smaller W-D that had been located a mile to the west. Construction commenced on the store last year.