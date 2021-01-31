Look Back … to a new Warnock Furniture Company, 1946

Jan. 31, 1946, in The Star: The championship-bound Anniston Bulldogs rolled over the Sylacauga basketball team here last night 34 to 24, with tow-headed Darrol O’Brien leading the way. O’Brien, a steady first-string guard who has done a lions share of fine defensive work this season, suddenly hit his scoring stride to lead the attack with 11 points. Also this date: A full-page ad from R. P Warnock of Warnock Furniture Co. informs the buying public that his son, Robert Warnock Jr. and John Wiley Williams have joined him at Warnock Furniture Co., Inc., in what is termed a reorganization of the business to a stock-based company. “These young men have just returned from years of service in World War II, and bring to our store the energy of youth and ambition, along with the seriousness of their foreign experiences, to assist me in serving our many friends and customers of the Anniston area,” the senior Warnock writes. Warnock Furniture is located at 809-815 Noble St. [where the parking lot is now for Commerce Tower].
Jan. 31, 1996, in The Star: The Heflin City Council has removed Travis Crowe from his council seat because he moved outside of the city limits. Mayor Jack Wood said yesterday he heard about a month ago that Crowe had move out of the city. After confirming last week that Crowe had moved, the council had a Heflin police officer deliver a letter to Crowe asking for his resignation because he now lives about 150 feet outside the city limits. Crowe was in his second term as councilman for District 1. Also this date: Police, neighbors and teachers are all helping to beef up security at Ohatchee High School following a string of crimes, such as theft and attempted arson, on school grounds during the last few months. “Most teachers can’t remember such a number of incidents happening here,” said Principal Kenneth New. “The level of crime seems unusual for our school and area.”