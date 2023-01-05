Look Back ... to a new TV station's quest to build audience, 1998

Jan. 5, 1948, in The Star: Whether Calhoun County schools are to come a step nearer to receiving badly needed financial aid will be decided in tomorrow’s constitutional amendments election. Polls open at 8 a.m. for Anniston and county voters. If Amendment No. 5 is approved on the statewide ballot, Calhoun County voters will be authorized to return to the polls within 60 days and decided whether to approve a five-mill ad valorem tax levy for use in desperately needs county school system improvements.
Jan. 5, 1998, in The Star: After nine months on the local airwaves, W24CD/Channel 24 remains committed to the idea that the best way to build a television audience is through local sports. The low-power station broadcasting from Coldwater Mountain since April is an affiliate of the Alabama Cable Network. Channel 24’s visibility increased greatly when Time Warner Cable added it during its recent reshuffling of cable offerings. “We got a lot of calls to ACN once we got on the cable system,” said owner Vincent Earley. The station was originally licensed for Sylacauga, but after ABC 33/40 (which holds the license for WJSU) recently moved its broadcast tower from Blue Mountain to Leeds, Earley took the opportunity to move into this market.