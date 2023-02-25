Look Back ... to a new textile plant for Jacksonville, 1948

Feb. 25, 1948, in The Star: A new textile plant is being erected in Jacksonville at a cost of $75,000, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce officials announced. The company, Consumers Textile and Manufacturing Corporation of New York, will manufacture linen supplies, such as uniforms for doctors, nurses and waitresses, using local labor. Plant machinery will arrive next week and will be set up temporarily to train workers. The plant itself will be 100 by 150 feet on lots adjoining the old Seaboard Depot on East Francis Avenue, purchased from the Crow estate. The plant is designed by Anniston architect Richard Boinest.
Feb. 25, 1998, in The Star: A day after he voted for an agreement over how Fort McClellan should be governed, Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham reversed his position and said the city should strike out on its own. Stedham said he was bothered by the power the Calhoun County Commission would have in the agreement, and the lack of clarity over whether Anniston would annex the fort property. “I will do whatever we can to see that this property is in our corporate limits,” Stedham said at the end of yesterday’s Anniston City Council meeting. He said there had been revisions to the agreement since the last time he read it two days ago.