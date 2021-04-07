Look Back ... to a new store in an old Wal-Mart, 1996

April 7, 1946, in The Star: Around 4,000 people visited Fort McClellan yesterday to pay tribute to the U. S. Army on Army Day. Fort leadership put on an all-day program, inviting visitors to inspect buildings, quarters, its hospital and to witness the firing of powerful weapons of war. The 105mm infantry howitzer was demonstrated, as were 60mm and 81mm mortars, a flamethrower and several others. Maj. Gen. John B. Coulter, commanding general of the IRTC, reviewed about 24,000 troops of the IRTC and gave an Army Day address. Also this date: Rep. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, a congressman since 1939, is expected to address a large crowd for the Calhoun County Jackson Day dinner, which will be held at the Jefferson Davis Hotel on the evening of April 9. Additionally: The Anniston YMCA will begin its charter member campaign tomorrow and continue it through May 8. Anyone who joins during that period will be regarded as a charter member. The YMCA here has already begun a program of activities, although it lacks its own dedicated building.
April 7, 1996, in The Star: A Martin’s family clothing store will open around Aug. 1 in Oxford retail space recently vacated by Wal-Mart. That space will hold not only the Martin’s at 68,000 square feet, but also a Books-A-Million store in the remaining 27,000 square feet. The Gregerson’s supermarket will remain where it is on the northern end of the shopping center. Martin’s will maintain its much smaller store across the street in Quintard Mall, a location where it was not able to expand. Also this date: Southwire rolled out the first cable from its new $34 million plant in Heflin last week, but local officials are struggling to meeting the incentives package they promised the factory owners. They’ll probably have to borrow temporarily to meet a portion of the $2.6 million in incentives.