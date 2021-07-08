Look Back ... to a new status for Judge Robert Propst, 1996

July 8, 1946, in The Star: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon at Young’s Chapel for little Linda Faye Cook, age 3, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Cook of Anniston, Rt. 1. The child died this morning at Anniston Memorial Hospital following an attack of infantile paralysis six days ago. Hers was the first death due to polio so far this year in Calhoun County. Also this date: Union members from throughout the Crescent transportation system will meet tomorrow morning in Anniston to vote on the minor agreements reached so far in talks to end the week-old labor strike against the company. Major points of disagreement continue to be wage increases and the seniority system; the walkout began seven days ago following expiration of a contract covering the drivers, maintenance men and other station employees. Companies involved are Crescent Stages, Crescent Transit and Crescent Motors.
July 8, 1996, in The Star: Instead of retiring now that he’s age 65, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Propst of Anniston will next week go on senior status — a transitional form of retirement that permits him to keep working while making room for President Clinton to appoint another federal judge. In his new status, Propst will have the ability to select where his cases come from and will have greater control over the types of cases he wants to hear. Born in Ohatchee in 1931, Propst was a lawyer in Anniston for 20 years before President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the bench in 1980. Propst and his wife, Jo, have two sons and a daughter.