Look Back … to a new school in Randolph County, 1996

Dec. 28, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 28, 1996, in The Star: The school that Randolph County High students lost to fire in early August 1994 has been replaced and is due to open Jan. 6. A principal agent for the opening has in fact been the principal — Wayne Wortham has been working with great diligence during the Christmas break to set up desks and other furnishings so they’ll be ready for teachers and students. The new $3.3 million 19-classroom structure sports a new lounge for teachers, science and computer labs, and a parent-teacher conference room. Of course, the community has been in desperate need of the new building; for the past two-and-a-half years, classes have been taught out of cramped portable trailers.