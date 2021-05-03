Look Back ... to a new route for the downtown bike race, 1996

May 3, 1946, in The Star: More than 60 boys and girls have submitted entries in the YMCA Pet Show which will be held in the Quintard Parkway between 10th and 12th streets this coming Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Included in the entries are dogs, cats, ponies, rabbits, chickens, pigeons, snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs, flying squirrels and fish. Also this date: Winner of a recent countywide spelling bee in Talladega County, sponsored by a civic club there, is Louis Butterworth, an eighth-grader who attends Eastaboga School.
May 3, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston Criterium downtown bike race used to wind around several streets, but this year it will begin and end at Zinn Park. It will use only a portion of downtown’s main artery and has been shortened by about one-tenth of a mile. It’s hoped the effect will be to allow more spectators to enjoy the race but keep them from obstructing traffic to downtown stores. Jay Ingram, owner of Wikle Drugs on Noble Street, said he hadn’t complained about the previous route but is glad organizers changed it anyway. The Criterium, part of the fourth annual Cheaha Challenge, takes place tomorrow and the 110-mile Challenge will be Sunday. In 1995 both events attracted about 600 riders total.