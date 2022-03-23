Look Back ... to a new radio station coming on the air, 1947

March 23, 1947, in The Star: Adequate facilities for training purposes, plus superior natural advantages, make Fort McClellan a logical choice for the Alabama State National Guard camp, according to 31st Division commander Gen. John C. Persons, who visited the fort a few days ago. Alabama stands at the top among those states most successful in reorganizing guard units, the general said, adding that it’s possible a permanent camp will be established here for use the year ’round. Also this date: A prominent advertisement tells local sports fans that a new Anniston radio station, WOOB, 1490 on the AM dial, will be the exclusive broadcaster of all the games of the Anniston Rams baseball team. WOOB “will always be first in sports with a sports-conscious staff ready to bring its listeners play-by-play accounts of all local sports events.”
March 23, 1997, in The Star: Anniston High School students in the drafting and the cabinetmaking classes of the vocational department recently produced affordable computer printer stands for this district. That’s an important contribution to the operation of school offices due to the increased number of the computers coming online to support these offices’ services. Commercially made stands are expensive, and the space available for them is limited. So drafting teacher Barry Abernathy and cabinetmaking teacher Michael Whatley got their respective classes on board with the idea of designing and building precisely what the district needed. Ten stands have been made so far. Also this date: The space known formerly as Ezell Park in south Anniston is under contract to be sold by the city for $1.27 million to McClain Commercial Real Estate of Huntsville, which is in the process of putting together a development deal for the 5.7-acre plot of land. According to word on the street, retailers have already been lined up to build there. They might well include Ruby Tuesday, Office Max, Hollywood Video and a bagel shop. Closing date on the land sale is April 28.