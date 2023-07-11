Look Back ... to a new professional fraternity at JSTC, 1948

July 11, 1948, in The Star: Something new has been added in the way of fraternities at Jacksonville State Teachers College. On June 30, during an impressive ceremony in the banquet room of the college cafeteria, a local chapter of the professional educational fraternity, Kappa Phi Kappa, was installed at the college. Dr. W. E. Ashbaugh, dean of education at the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio, national president of Kappa Phi Kappa, led the ceremony in which 12 charter members were inducted. Also this date: An advertisement for Rowe Motor Company, 24 East 11th St., Anniston, informs the prospective fine-car buyer about the attributes of the 1948 Buick Roadmaster: “Here you let your left foot idle comfortably wherever you wish — there’s no clutch pedal to push, ever.” That’s because the car employs Dynaflow Drive, which uses a viscous fluid inside a specialized assembly to transfer power from the engine to the wheel-turning transmission.
July 11, 1998, in The Star: At Birmingham’s brand new McWane Center at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 19th Street, dozens of hands-on experiments offer anyone with childlike curiosity a chance to play around with some of the forces that shape the world around us. The center to 10 years to conceive and build and includes 150,000 square feet of exhibit space — it was actually created inside the old Loveman’s department store building. Board members took field trips to other science museums, such as in Charlotte, N.C., and San Francisco, to get ideas for exhibits.