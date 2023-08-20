Look Back ... to a new principal's pep talk to his students, 1998

Aug. 20, 1948, in The Star: A preview of fall fashions and modern trends was given two nights ago when Coleman’s, a local women’s apparel shop, staged its second annual fashion show. Exclusive lines of coats, dresses, evening frocks and fur coats, along with hats, shoes and accessories, were modeled by Anniston debutantes before a select group of Anniston women and a sprinkling of bewildered but admiring husbands. Models for the evening were Misses Christine Nelson, Rose Gunter, Mary Lou Scully, Joyce Acker, Sara Darden, Stella Cobbs and Jane Woodruff. Providing tasteful piano music for the occasion was Miss Nell Gardner of Oxford. Also this date: The initial meeting of an Anniston Camera Club was held last night at the YMCA building on East 12th Street, where about 35 enthusiasts for the hobby assembled at 6:30 for dinner. Fred Couch presided over the gathering until Bill Maxwell was elected temporary chairman of the club.
Aug. 20, 1998, in The Star: Anniston High School students yesterday morning had their first eye-to-eye meeting with their new principal, Sidney Brown, who took the opportunity to speak assertively to the kids about his goals for academic improvement. He listed strict new behavioral rules. Students and teachers alike face a critical challenge to improve their reading and math achievement test scores. If they do not, the school will be taken over by the state next year — with officials empowered to do things that a superintendent cannot. Part of the improvement involves 9th and 10-grade students being taught reading skills year-round.