Look Back ... to a new principal for Oxford High, 1996

June 27, 1946, in The Star: Preliminary official casualty lists from World War II find that 169 Army personnel from Calhoun County were lost, either from death in action, or death by wounds received in battle, or death in the line of duty although not in battle, or, in the case of nine men, having been pronounced dead after being missing for more than a year. The only Alabama counties to have lost more Army personnel are the three largest, Jefferson, Mobile and Montgomery. Sailors and Marines are not figured in this total. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission yesterday authorized the city engineer to make a detailed survey of all damaged sidewalks in Anniston preparatory to making plans to repair them. The city still bears evidence of the terrible tornado and hail storm that struck in April, and damage to sidewalks is one of those manifestations.
June 27, 1996, in The Star: With now-former Oxford High School Principal Louis Higgins promoted last week to the newly created position of assistant superintendent, someone needed to fill the big chair at the high school. That person will be Ed Whatley, 48, who has been assistant principal for the last three years. He starts his new job officially on July 1. Whatley began his teaching career at Cobb Junior High School in 1977. Jeff Goodwin, a former science teacher at Oxford before going to Childersburg, will take Whatley’s old job.