Look Back ... to a new principal chosen for Golden Springs Elementary, 1998

July 8, 1948, in The Star: The annual summer picnic for the August graduating class at Jacksonville State Teachers College will be given by President and Mrs. Houston Cole on July 20 at Crystal Springs. Members of faculty and staff are invited to attend, too. Also this date: Increasing numbers of visitors at Anniston Memorial Hospital are finding the new coffee shop, operated by members of the hospital guild, an oasis of refreshment and convenience, preventing visitors from having to go into town for sandwiches, coffee, cigarettes and cold drinks. The shop occupies a small space just off the main lobby. Its hours are limited, however: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 6-8 p.m. each day. Mrs. Robert Alston is director of the shop.
July 8, 1998, in The Star: The new principal of Golden Springs Elementary School is Dr. Lloyd J. Miller, a former principal and teacher in Gadsden city schools. The Anniston school board approved Superintendent Jan Hurd’s recommendation of Miller for the post during a called meeting last night. Conveniently, Miller already has some experience with Anniston schools: As a state Department of Education consultant, he worked with educators at Norwood Elementary and Anniston Middle last year to help bring up their students’ test scores.