Look Back … to a new pipe shop in south Anniston, 1945

Dec. 21, 1945, in The Star: Directors, officers and employees of Commercial National Bank met last night at the Jefferson Davis Hotel for their Christmas banquet, the event’s secondary purpose being to honor Arthur Wellborn, who is retiring from his position as vice president. Mr. Wellborn has been with Commercial National Bank since its beginning in 1920. He stated last night that, upon retirement from active business, he intends to devote the greater part of his time to civic activities and progress. Also this date: T. C. King Company has begun construction in south Anniston on a 50,000-square-foot soil pipe manufacturing shop. It’s expected to have an annual capacity of 25,000 tons of product, to employ 300 men and to have a payroll of about $500,000 annually, according to company president T. C. King. It will be erected on the site of the old Ajax Foundry, which burned several years ago. Additionally: Gen. George S. Patton died today from a bronchial infection that had developed quickly as he was in bed recovering from injuries he had sustained in an auto accident Dec. 9. Death came for “Old Blood and Guts” at 5:50 p.m. local time in Heidelberg, Germany.
Dec. 21, 1995, in The Star: George Kilby Jr. will be unveiling new songs and a new musical style when he performs solo at the Peerless on Dec. 23. Kilby, who goes by the stage name “George Junior,” is an Anniston native who has been active for years on the New York City blues scene. But during the past year, he said, he’s found himself “going from being a total blues artist to doing more of my own brand of music. It’s a combination of blues, country and old-fashioned jazz.”