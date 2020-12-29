Look Back … to a new phone system likely for the county jail, 1995

Dec. 29, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 29, 1995, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission yesterday agreed to receive bids for a new type of phone system for inmates’ use at the county jail. Currently, inmates can make calls using a pay phone; the calls aren’t monitored, so unfortunately they can use the phone to harass witnesses or anyone else without worrying about the calls being traced. The new system will allow inmates to make collect calls only, which will be clearly identified as coming from the jail before the call begins. Sheriff Larry Amerson notes that Calhoun County’s jail will be one of the last in the state to get the coin-less system. Also this date: A three-man operations committee has been formed at Consolidated Publishing for the purpose of leading the newspaper company into the 21st century, according to Anniston Star editor and publisher H. Brandt Ayers. Committee members will be Pat Taylor, 44, recently promoted to the new position of general manager of the newspaper; Ed Fowler, 49, publisher of The Daily Home in Talladega; and J. Randolph Murray, 49, executive editor of The Star. The operations committee will look for ways the company’s four newspapers can share resources to save money, for ways to make money through niche publications, and explore “opportunities in providing on-line information via computers using the Internet.”