Look Back … to a new mayor in Anniston, 1996.

Sept. 18, 1946, in The Star: The meat shortage in Anniston was rendered more critical today following the suspension yesterday of two home-operated packing companies following a hearing conducted by the Office of Price Administration (a federal price-regulation agency). These companies were Fink Packing and Southern Packing, both charged with over-killing their quotas in May. They are now closing their slaughterhouses. The owner of each company appealed directly to the public against the OPA ruling, saying that quotas established by the agency would virtually put them out of business. W. H. Goodman of Southern Packing Company likened enforcement of the quota system to “a Nazi dictatorship” and he called the OPA hearing a Gestapo court. The local meatpacking companies have been vital to supplying that source of protein locally, given that Anniston is receiving only about five percent of the meat it formerly acquired from outside this territory.
Sept. 18, 1996, in The Star: Gene Stedham will be Anniston’s next mayor, by virtue of having defeated former two-term Mayor Norwood Hodges in a runoff election yesterday, 2,550 votes to 1,694. Stedham, who owns Stedham’s Jewelers on Quintard Avenue, served on the City Council for one term in the early 1970s. Runoff results produced much smaller margins of victory in two City Council races. Andrew Hatley (new, Ward 1) and Hans Gray (incumbent, Ward 4) fended off their respective opponents with barely more than 50 percent of the vote. In other election runoff news, George Hendrix, 73, defeated Bill Baker to be the next mayor of Piedmont, and 12-year incumbent Oxford City Councilman Bruce Dempsey, 53, attracted more votes than challenger Billy Grizzard to hold on to his Place 3 seat. Also this date: In the shadow of city runoff elections and with little fanfare, the Anniston City Council yesterday authorized a $3.7 million, 15-year bond issue to pay for physical improvements in the city’s schools.