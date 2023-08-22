Look Back ... to a new look inside Anniston High School, 1948

Aug. 22, 1948, in The Star: An entire second section has been created for today’s Sunday edition to fully inform the reader about facilities, classes and personnel that will go into creating the new school year in both Anniston and Calhoun County systems. For example, improvements and additions have already been started at four city elementary schools: Sixth Ward (classrooms, restrooms and a cafeteria/auditorium), Glen Addie (classrooms, auditorium and a cafeteria), South Highland (classrooms, auditorium, cafeteria) and Twelfth Street School (four new classrooms). The crown jewel of all this work, a new junior high school to be built on the site of the former AMI campus, is only in the sketching-out phase of its planning. Meanwhile, at Anniston High School, students will likely be dazzled by a change in interior appearance. The dark old oiled floors have been sanded and refinished clear down to the woodgrain of oak and maple, and now gleam with polished shellack. The rooms themselves have been repainted in an assortment of new pastel colors.
Aug. 22, 1998, in The Star: Due to recent strikes by the U.S. against terrorist targets in the Mideast, and the subsequent threat of retaliation by terroristic interests, the Army restricted access to Fort McClellan yesterday as part of a nationwide government effort to tighten security. Fort spokesmen confirmed they had received word from the office of the Secretary of Defense to take “prudent security measures” to protect military personnel and their families. Also this date: In a staff-written story about the variety of electronic gadgets on the market in the closing years of the 20th century, it’s noted that the fancy mail-order company Hammacher-Schlemmer offers in its catalog a television you can hang on the wall — that’s because it’s only four inches thick. The 42-inch screen version costs $25,000. If you economize with the 21-inch screen, it’ll set you back only $15,000.