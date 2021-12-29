Look Back ... to a new laundry business in Oxford, 1946

Dec. 29, 1946, in The Star: Two young veterans of this area are opening a new business in Oxford, to be known as Magic Laundry. The men, H. P. Harbin, 30, and A. D. Deavers, 22, will employ 11 people to operate equipment that can handle 4,500 pounds of laundry per week. The business will be located at 510 Main Street and represent an investment of $15,000. Also this date: Listed for sale in the real estate section of the classifieds is 400 acres situated seven miles west of Anniston on Birmingham Highway. This choice acreage boasts a mile of frontage on two highways, the owner’s house, a large barn, nine dwelling houses, 75 head of cattle, tractor, a power hay press and all farming tools. Price is $80,000 [or about $1.14 million in today’s dollars]. Additionally: A. C. Shelton, superintendent of Calhoun County schools, has been appointed to head the rural school division of the 1947 March of Dimes campaign, promising to have all the pledge cards in the hands of all school heads before Jan. 15. Almost all funds from last year’s campaign were exhausted by last summer’s epidemic, so the fund must be replenished. “The polio fund is one of the most important we have,” Shelton said, in that it helps pay for professional care for those afflicted by the dreaded disease. [Vaccination against polio was still several years in the future at this time.]
Dec. 29, 1996, in The Star: A beefed-up force of Alabama State Troopers will work overtime on the highways this New Year’s weekend. From the Jacksonville post all 19 troopers will comb the highways in Calhoun, Cleburne, Clay, Randolph and Talladega counties. Also this date: A detailed look at the ongoing struggle among trial lawyers, insurance companies and big business in Alabama — with the prize being solvency or justice, depending on which group you’re rooting for at the moment — dominates the day’s Page 1 report, written by Star Capitol Correspondent Thomas Spencer.