Look Back ... to a new industry in postwar Piedmont, 1946

Sept. 19, 1946, in The Star: Lawtex, Inc., of Dalton, Ga., has signed a contract with the Piedmont Development Company, Inc., for the operation of a plant in Piedmont employing 200 workers at a weekly payroll of approximately $8,000, it was announced today by Kenneth Roberts, president of the development company. The Lawtex plant, which will manufacture tufted bedspreads and other textiles will be Piedmont’s first postwar industry. The plant will be located on the Radford Morris property at the corner of Front Street and Fifth Avenue. The development company will put up the building and the equipment will be installed by Lawtex. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission yesterday approved an ordinance authorizing curb and gutter construction at Argyle Place, a proposed residential development south of the Fifth Street and Knox Avenue intersection.
Sept. 19, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston City Council appears poised to pass a measure that would require rental property owners to buy an annual business license (for a fee of $10 on the first $10,000 in yearly gross income) and to fork over a small percentage of their profits to the city. Although the real estate sector has voiced objections, as a practical matter the tax won’t cost much at all — of course, it won’t bring in much, either. For example, a property owner with a total gross income of $120,000 from rental property would have to pay $560 in fees to the city every year, city revenue officials say. Also this date: According to a wire service story, the Clinton administration, as part of a revised policy on space exploration, is abandoning its predecessor’s goal to put a person on Mars by the year 2019, an administration official said last night. The man-on-Mars goal had been established by the Bush administration in 1990.