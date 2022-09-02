Look Back ... to a new idea for City Hall

Sept. 2, 1947, in The Star: When Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Smith Jr. of Anniston returned to their home at 825 Highland Avenue from a short trip last night, they got quite a surprise — and they weren’t the only ones. As they entered their home they immediately saw that it had been ransacked, and while investigating, Mrs. Smith found the intruder crouched behind a closet door. The burglar made a break for the front door, but was halted at gunpoint at the bottom of a stairway by Mr. Smith, who held the weapon on him until police Lt. C. F. Pate and Det. L. C. Marshall responded to Mrs. Smith’s telephone call for help. The burglar, a 59-year-old Norfolk, Va., man, had burglar tools with him but no weapon, so he was taken into custody peacefully. Also this date: The enrollment at Ohatchee High School at the end of the first week was 538 — a tremendous increase over former years, a school official says — with a faculty of 18. A lunchroom has been added, as have courses in shorthand and typing. This year the school has a football team which was completely outfitted by the American Legion. Head football coach is Billy Farrell, assisted by A. H. Cooper.
Sept. 2, 1997, in The Star: After years of planning for a new City Hall, Anniston officials are considering renovating their existing building instead. Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham has suggested turning the city’s seldom-used city auditorium — the City Meeting Center exists now — into office space. “I want a one-stop location for businesses and one-stop citizen services department,” Stedham said. His request follows the failure of real estate negotiations which would have resulted in the city leasing its City Hall complex to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, which needs more space, then moving into an all-new city office complex that would replace old buildings that face Zinn Park on the south. The problem with that idea is that the federal government, citing security concerns, would only allow short-term use of the old City Hall structure for that purpose.