Look Back ... to a new home for Tyson feeds, 1998

April 1, 1948, in The Star: General organization plans were formulated at a meeting of the administrative board of the Anniston Memorial Hospital Guild which was held this morning in the staff room of the hospital. The constitution of the new guild — which came into being several weeks ago — was read and discussed, and a number of committees were formed. These committees will oversee such area as a snack bar, decorations, flowers, “friendship,” and public relations. Any woman interested in the welfare of the hospital who lives within the area served by it is eligible for membership upon filing a written application with the membership committee. Mrs. James Mallory is president of the guild, Mrs. Katherine Hamilton is vice president and Mrs. Julian Stevens is the secretary. A charter membership list is currently being compiled; potential charter members have until April 26 to pay the dues that would give them that status.
April 1, 1998, in The Star: With room to accommodate only seven railroad cars at a time for its product, the Tyson Foods company has outgrown its old chicken feed mill on the edge of downtown Oxford. The mill has long created a distinctive aroma in that part of the city, but sometime in mid-1999 that aroma will become a memory. That’s because Tyson is already moving dirt at the future home of the mill on the northern outskirts of Talladega off Alabama 21. At its new mill, the company will have room for 65 rail cars, which means that the railroad can devote an entire train to Tyson feed, which will get the company a break on freight rates.