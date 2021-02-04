Look Back ... to a new home for fraternities, 1996

Feb. 4, 1946, in The Star: More than 700 people are expected to hear Dr. Herman L. Turner, Presbyterian pastor from Atlanta, give the keynote address tomorrow night at a banquet celebrating the 26th anniversary of the Choccolocco Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Scouters and friends of Scouting from the 10 counties comprising the Choccolocco Council will gather in the USO Club auditorium on Gurnee Avenue to hear Dr. Turner, a native of Alabama. Also this date: The people living in and around the towns of Greenwich, Conn., and North Castle, N.Y., are registering protests internationally these days, telling leaders of the United Nations Organization that they do not want to be part of an international zone where the UNO would build its permanent headquarters. Just what they could do to keep their property from being swallowed up in such a zone was not clear. They hoped, however, that their protests might cause the General Assembly in London to act in their favor. All opponents were unanimous in declaring they were not fighting against the United Nations Organization, its principles being endorsed by the residents. [In the early days of the UN, even before it had a permanent home, it apparently had the word “organization” tacked onto the end of its name.]
Feb. 4, 1996, in The Star: Jacksonville State University announced plans two years ago to build a fraternity row on campus, then one year ago gained trustees’ approval of a land swap that got the project under way. The houses are to be financed, built and owned by the organizations whose members live in them. JSU has 11 fraternities and nine sororities; Kappa Alpha, with some 50 members, is the first fraternity to take advantage of the new arrangement. Its brick house, which can hold up to 22 members, isn’t entirely finished, but the frat moved in during the Christmas holidays. Delta Chi is set to build a house this spring. Also this date: Land is being cleared and dirt is being moved around at a tract on a corner of Golden Springs Road and Greenbrier Road to accommodate a new Winn-Dixie. Site preparation was supposed to have begun in early December but was delayed until early January. The so-called “Marketplace” store will encompass 45,000 square feet, compared to the 26,000-square-foot store that exists down the road at a shopping center.