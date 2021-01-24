Look Back ... to a new home for an old bank, 1946

Jan. 24, 1946, in The Star: Burned out of the only home it’s ever known since its founding in 1920, Commercial National Bank announced today that it will establish new quarters in the Wilson Building — “the ten-story building” in the heart of downtown. The bank has in fact bought the massive structure for an undisclosed price, having completed negotiations with W. C. Wilson just yesterday afternoon. Details as to how much of the building Commercial National Bank will occupy and when it will move in have yet to be worked out, but bank president C. R. Bell is convinced it will be one of the most beautiful banking houses in Alabama. The building was erected in 1927 by an Anniston company which then sold it to Wilson in 1932. Also this date: Thirty-three single bedrooms for transient young men who need a place to stay are just an example of the spaces inside the proposed Anniston YMCA building which will need donations to pay for them. Some spaces have already been publicly promised funding: Warnock Furniture Company will pay for for the lounge on the third floor of the building, where some of those bedrooms will be located, while the shower and drying room for senior members will be paid for by Anniston Hardware Co. as a memorial to the late James C. Sproull. [Accompanying the article is a drawing of the proposed building that looks absolutely nothing like the building that actually opened in 1952.]
Jan. 23, 1996, in The Star: John Seymour, a retired Army colonel from Atlanta, sat quietly in the back row of the crowded Anniston City Council chamber last night as council members fired salvos at each other over whether to hire him as Anniston’s next city manager. By the end of the four-hour meeting, which began with a 30-minute closed-door session, Seymour witnessed three council members rolling out the welcome mat and two still sniping. Seymour will become city manager Feb. 1 under a two-year contract. Tom Wright will stay on as the city’s finance director but not as assistant city manager.