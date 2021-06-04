Look Back ... to a new face on the school board, 1946

June 4, 1946, in The Star: R. Earle Jones, Anniston attorney, turned in his resignation from the city school board at the City Commission meeting this afternoon and the commissioners appointed Ralph W. Callahan, business manager of The Anniston Star, to replace him. A member of the school board for 11 years, Mr. Jones was one of the members who traveled to Dothan very early in his tenure to offer the superintendent’s position to C.C. Moseley, who recently announced his own resignation. Mr. Callahan’s term on the board begins immediately. Also this date: Calhoun County voters were turning out in droves this morning to cast their ballots in seven runoff races for state and county offices. Observers were predicting that the vote today would be practically as large as on May 7. High interest in the races for governor and for sheriff was given as the reason for the large turnout. In point of fact, around 1 p.m. today between 1,800 and 1,900 people had voted at Anniston boxes, yet at the same time of day in the first primary, only about 1,200 had voted.
June 4, 1996, in The Star: After just two months as Anniston city manager, John Seymour began organizing a citywide cleanup campaign that he and other hope to make a twice-a-year event. The first week-long Clean and Green campaign in April drew about 1,000 volunteers, including 600 school children. City officials now are working to organize a second week-long cleanup campaign this October. Also this date: Anniston mailman Joey Johnson, a letter carrier since early 1994 but a paramedic for the past 20 years, recently received the Citizen Lifesaver Award from East Alabama Emergency Medical Services. Johnson had stopped at a store in Oxford on his way home from work and while there witnessed that a man was lying on the floor and his wife shouting for help. The man wasn’t breathing and he had no pulse, but Johnson administered CPR to “bring him back.” The man eventually recovered. Additionally: The Donoho School in Anniston recently broke ground for the William H. Fargason Fine Arts Center, which will house classrooms, rehearsal rooms and studios following the center's expected completion in October 1997.