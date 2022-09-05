Look Back ... to a new department store in Oxford, 1947

Sept. 5, 1947, in The Star: A practically new business opening in Oxford is Parker’s Department Store, located on Choccolocco Street next to the post office. After being closed for more than three months, the store now boasts completely remodeled premises, outfitted with new merchandise and new display counters. Its departments include ready-to-wear, cosmetics, notions, candy stationery and school supplies, electrical appliances, kitchen utensils and toys and novelties. Also this date: Schoolteachers who pay for board by the month at Pickwick Restaurant in Anniston are entitled to a 20 percent discount from its regular menu, according to an advertisement.
Sept. 5, 1997, in The Star: The Donoho School is grieving today due to the sudden death of one of its students, 17-year-old Cissy Gorey. She collapsed while running a lap around the gym yesterday morning and emergency medical efforts were unable to restore her life. Her father, George Gorey Jr., president of the school, had just hugged her two hours before in the hallway. Students wept when they learned at an assembly that Cissy had died; the young athlete and scholar was also a member of the youth group at St. Mark United Methodist, and the night before she died she had put in several prayer requests for other people for Sunday’s service. She was that kind of young woman. Also this date: A check of local supermarkets that usually sell tabloid style national newspapers finds that some of them, such as Winn-Dixie and Food World, will not be selling any issue that contains tasteless or upsetting photographs from the scene of the accident that killed Princess Diana recently.