Look Back ... to a new county school chief, 1996

March 27, 1946, in The Star: During a discussion at an Anniston City Commission meeting for additional funding for the city library, it was suggested that a branch library might be constructed in connection with the development of a playground and swimming pool on the corner of 22nd and Noble streets. Librarian Miss Mildred Goodrich said that many residents of the north Noble area have no way to get to the main library on 10th Street. There’s already a library branch in the Glen Addie housing project, it was noted. The additional funding was being requested for a new coat of paint inside the library and the Regar Museum, a new roof, and a water cooler, among other items.
March 27, 1996, in The Star: Lawrence T. Walters, 49, is to be Calhoun County’s next school superintendent, having been hired for the post by a unanimous vote of the county school board yesterday over four other finalists. Walters will be paid $82,000 a year for his work. He departs the post of assistant superintendent of the Decatur school system and takes over in Calhoun County May 1. At his formal interview last month with the school board, Walters was revealed as an expert in school finance matters who felt his most gratifying experience nonetheless was as a middle school principal. Walters and his wife, Linda, have two high school-aged children, Lauren and Chip.