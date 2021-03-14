Look Back ... to a new county engineer, 1996

March 14, 1946, in The Star: Entertaining last evening in the recreation room of First Presbyterian Church, members of the Senior Sea Scout patrol invited a number of prospective member and a number of young girls. Troop members present included Carleton Barnes, R. D. Butler Jr., Homer Killebrew Jr., Julian Thompson, Lesten Wilsey and George Nichopoulos. The fairer sex paying a visit was personified by Sara Darden, Jackie Killebrew, Leta Casey and Sue Parker.
March 14, 1996, in The Star: For a salary of $83,000 a year, the Calhoun County Commission has hired itself a top-rated engineer to oversee the county’s road department. Charles Markert, county engineer in Chambers County for the last 20 years, comes to Calhoun County with a reputation for novel solutions to traditional problems. Markert, 50, was named “Engineer of the Year” last year by the Alabama Association of County Engineers, even though he’d worked with the same size budget in Chambers County for the previous 15 years. Calhoun County has a road budget of $4.5 million to make surface transportation safe and efficient for a population of more than 116,000.