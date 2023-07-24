Look Back ... to a new councilman's philosophy of service, 1998

July 24, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 24, 1998, in The Star: Retired eye surgeon Dr. John Reaves will be sworn in in four days as Anniston’s next Ward 4 city councilman, and the Birmingham native said he’ll use the opportunity to repay the kindness the city has shown him for the past 30 years. Reaves said it’s too early to say whether he’ll run for the Ward 4 position in his own right, once this two-year appointive term has ended. For now, however, he said he’ll live by the philosophy of leaving every situation better than he found it. Also this date: The anti-terrorism center at Fort McClellan would get $12 million in training funds under legislation approved yesterday by the U.S. Senate. That sum could pay for the National Center for Domestic Preparedness to train up to 2,000 people in the next budget year.