Look Back ... to a new commander at the depot, 1997

Aug. 11, 1947, in The Star: A local Black woman, Reasie Westbrook, died last night at the home of her daughter, Hattie Adams of 106 Jones Hill. Westbrook, who was 100 years old, leaves 69 descendants, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, most of whom are local residents. Other children include Timothy and William Westbrook of Oxford, Susie Pyles of Oxford, Susiana Cochran and Cora Thrasher of Anniston and Lena Williams of Birmingham. Funeral services will be in three days at Pine Ridge CME Church.
Aug. 11, 1997, in The Star: A change of command ceremony today put Col. Gregory Potts in place as Anniston Army Depot’s 27th commander. The ceremony was held in the shadow of tanks and armored personnel carriers that represent much of the work performed at the depot. Potts, 47, is originally from McKeesport, Pa., and most recently served in Korea. He holds a bachelor’s degree in modern languages from Notre Dame and two master’s degrees from other institutions. Potts takes over at AAD as Alabama’s congressional delegation struggles to secure vehicle maintenance jobs from depots in Texas and Pennsylvania that had been scheduled for AAD two years ago.