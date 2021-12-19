Look Back ... to a new coach for Jacksonville, 1996

Dec. 19, 1946, in The Star: In high school basketball action last night, Coach Red Phillips’ Alexandria Valley Cubs added wins over Pell City High School in two games, 32-7 (varsity) and 18-17 (the “B” team). In the big boys’ contest, Ruffin Webb scored 13 points for Alexandria while Hubert Weaver and Ruel Johnson scored six each. Charles Johns and R. C. Bryant each added three points. Also this date: In the Four Mile community, farmer W. C. Sensley, 60, reports that one of his hens yesterday laid an exceptionally large egg, perhaps the largest on record around here: 9 and 3/8ths inches long and 7 and 1/4 inches around. “It was almost as large as any goose egg I have ever seen,” Mr. Sensley reported.
Dec. 19, 1996, in The Star: The United Way of East Alabama exceeded its fundraising goal by $2,000 this year, attributing the success to new economic confidence in the areas. The total, $1,222,759 in receipts and pledges and expected contributions, is 13 percent higher than the 1995-96 campaign total, which fell short of the goal last year. Also this date: A former Troy State athlete who for the last seven years has been an assistant coach at the University of Southern Mississippi will be Jacksonville State University’s ninth football coach of the modern era. Mike Williams, 42, confirmed yesterday evening he’ll be the successor to Bill Burgess, whose 12-year run at JSU ended about a month ago. A contract hasn’t been signed, said athletics director Jerry Cole, “but he’ll be here in the morning to look over it and sign it.” Williams’ soon-to-be former boss, USM coach Jeff Bower, calls him an “excellent coach,” a man who “is ready to be head coach.”