Look Back ... to a new coach at Alexandria, 1948

Aug. 8, 1948, in The Star: Calhoun County Schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton has announced the appointment of Louie G. Scales, former University of Alabama fullback, to be head coach at Alexandria. The addition of Scales is expected to bring the caliber of Calhoun County football up another notch since he is one of the most aggressive young mentors to enter the coaching field here in several years. He will be the head coach in football and basketball and possibly baseball. His only prior coaching experience was at Siluria, Ala., in 1946-47. His job probably will be one of the toughest in the county if he succeeds in rebuilding the athletic system for the Valley Cubs.
Aug. 8, 1998, in The Star: After 17 years of teaching at Jacksonville State University, Dr. Donald Patterson has been named the new head of the Psychology Department, effective Sept. 1. Dr. Patterson began his career in teaching at JSU after receiving his Ph.D. in 1971 from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. One of the first professors to be hired in the department, Dr. Patterson helped to form both the undergraduate and graduate psychology programs. He said he looks forward to the new challenges of administrative work.