Look Back ... to a new class at the hospital's nursing school, 1948

June 20, 1948, in The Star: Instruction for the new class of 21 students enrolled at Anniston Memorial Hospital’s School of Nursing began two days ago with orientation lectures. During the summer students will study biology, microbiology, nursing arts, ethics and history of nursing. Seven of the students in the class are from Anniston: Rhoda Va Beal, Betty Louise Braswell, Dorothy Evelyn Brown, Agnes Lee Denman, Mary Lee Gossett, Doris Ann Huckaby and Edna Alene Lockridge. Also this date: An occasional feature about social happenings at the “Teen Canteen” takes note of the following: “Mary Katherine Lloyd and Frances Moseley chatting … Jimmy Griggs eating peanuts … Billy Hagler supervising the pool tables … Happy to see all the boys come home. Roy Curry here this week from Fort Bragg … Johnny Vinson and Yewell Lybrand and leaving for the Army and Harold Richardson and Frank Hilley are leaving for the Navy …”
June 20, 1998, in The Star: The reward of retiring from education is remembering all the faces that lit up in class, according to Drs. Harry and Maxine Rose. The Roses retired from Jacksonville State University earlier this month after serving the institution since the 1960s — he’s been professor in the Department of Educational Resources, and she was an English professor and later and off-campus administrator. Together, they estimate they’ve taught or assisted more than 30,000 students.