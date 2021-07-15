Look Back ... to a new church in Goshen, 1996

July 15, 1946, in The Star: The courage and initiative of a 12-year-old boy, Allen Williams of Oxford Route 2, saved two cows, a horse and five hogs from destruction yesterday afternoon when lightning and fire destroyed a large barn on his father’s farm. Mr. E. R. Williams was in Anniston when the storm hit about 4:30 p.m. and he said later that his son ran out and drove the stock from the barn. The boy stayed out in the storm throughout to keep the animals from going back to the barn. The barn, hay and feed represented an uninsured loss of approximately $1,000.
July 15, 1996, in The Star: Goshen United Methodist Church worshipers yesterday dedicated a $1.3 million sanctuary and playground to replace the building destroyed two years ago by a deadly tornado that struck the northern Calhoun County congregation. But besides yesterday’s dedication of what’s new, there was reverent regard for the past: At the nearby site of the previous sanctuary, church members gathered for the groundbreaking of a memorial garden. Twenty dogwoods, representing 20 lives lost, will be planted there to help future church members understand something about the loss suffered on that Palm Sunday in March.