Look Back … to a new chapter beginning in Anniston public education, 1997

June 27, 1947, in The Star: A petition signed by four Anniston residents requests that the city's three governing commissioners resign. Introduced at yesterday’s City Commission meeting, the petition listed nine incidents which it said had caused dissension among Anniston’s citizens and had caused them to become “a general laughing stock,” and it called for resignations by all three men pending the completion of a new election which would fill their seats. The petition was introduced by Van T. Henderson, part owner of Crestview Plumbing and Heating Co., which was recently involved in a dispute with the commission over payment of a bill. He and the three others who signed it assured the commissioners that a formal petition signed by a majority of the voters would be presented if the commissioners didn’t believe that this petition represented the public sentiment. “If we keep going as we have since you took office last October, we may easily wake up to find ourselves a ghost town,” one portion of the petition read.
June 27, 1997, in The Star: Paul Goodwin has been fired from his job as Anniston school superintendent, but the city school board yesterday agreed to pay his monthly salary through the two remaining years of his contract, at an estimated cost of $174,000. “I think that’s very generous,” said board member Don Ledford. Stepping in as interim superintendent will be Jan Hurd, 45, highly regarded for the academic achievements she helped bring about at Tenth Street School while she was principal there (1987-93); she has served as assistant superintendent since 1995.