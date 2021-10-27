Look Back ... to a new car for a deserving driver, 1946

Oct. 27, 1946, in The Star: World War II veteran Lawrence Rutledge, 23, of Weaver, recently accepted the keys to a brand new 1946 Dodge sedan, maroon in color, an acquisition made possible through federal law. The law states that all amputees of World War II are eligible for government-paid cars costing not more than $1,600. [That’s the equivalent of around $22,500 today, easily the cost of a new base-level small car.] Ownership papers were presented to Rutledge by Elbert Chandler, county administrator of Veterans’ Affairs, and he received the actual keys from Floyd Clark, a World War I veteran and sales manager of Anniston Motor Co. The painful sacrifice that made Rutledge eligible for the Dodge came to pass on July 15, 1944, when a small box mine near Naples, Italy, detonated and mangled the lower part of his leg. Amputation of that portion of his limb followed later to prevent infection from spreading. Rutledge was the first Calhoun County veteran to receive a car in this program. Rutledge and his wife, the former Jewel Green of Jacksonville, will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in a few days. Also this date: Lt. Gen. Jacob Devers, commanding the Army Ground Forces, will arrive in Anniston Nov. 4 to confer with Fort McClellan generals and representatives of the Military Affairs Committee of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce regarding the future of the post. The general will land at Eastaboga Airport at 11:30 a.m. on the morning of the 4th.
Oct. 27, 1996, in The Star: Yesterday’s rainy conditions didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands of Boy Scouts who turned out at the Talladega Superspeedway for the largest Scout gathering in Alabama history. Several thousand were expected, 200 from this area alone, in the raceway’s infield for the region’s first Scout-O-Rama. “We’ve had a blast,” said Tim Measles, age 14, whose rain-soaked Scout uniform clung to his body. “We don’t care if it rains or anything. That makes it more fun.” Also this date: Jacksonville State football coach Bill Burgess, who led the Gamecocks to an NCAA Division II title in 1992 but has fallen on hard times since the school moved to a higher classification, won’t return for the 1997 season, according to six sources close to the program. The word is that Burgess’ contract won’t be renewed when it expires Jan. 31. Of the report, Athletics Director Jerry Cole said he’s “neither denying it nor confirming it.” Additionally: Despite a troubled economic history in the past couple of decades, West 15th Street continues to inspire hope in young entrepreneurs and government leaders whose goal is to make the western Anniston business district vibrant and relevant again, the way the “Big 15” used to be.