Look Back … to a new calling for a longtime local educator, 1997

May 31, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 31, 1997, in The Star: The Rev. Dr. Ben Character will retire from nearly three decades in public education to become headmaster of Faith Christian School. For the past nine years, Character has served as the K-12 principal in White Plains. His home church is Meadowbrook Baptist. He starts at Faith Christian on July 1, no doubt looking forward to May 1999, when the school is expected to graduate its first class of seniors. Also this date: In a wire story from Kiev, Ukraine, we read that Russian President Boris Yeltsin said yesterday he and Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma will sign a formal friendship treaty that will help “our two peoples to live in friendship, brotherhood, like brothers should.” The treaty amounts to a strengthened Russian acknowledgement of Ukraine’s sovereignty within its borders. Yeltsin was making his first trip to Ukraine since the Soviet collapse when he pledged to create better relations between the two nations.