Look Back ... to a new business planned for an old mill, 1996

April 18, 1946, in The Star: Anniston Mayor J. F. King plans to throw out the first ball tomorrow afternoon at Johnston Field at 3 o’clock to open Anniston’s first baseball game here in more than four years. The occasion will mark the official opening of the 1946 Southeastern League baseball season for the Anniston Rams and the Gadsden Pilots. The celebratory parade will form at noon. Club officials report the field is in excellent playing condition and that with extra seats borrowed from Fort McClellan, capacity of the stands will be around 6,000. They’ll probably be almost filled, too, because the game that had been scheduled for tonight in Gadsden was previously called off due to bad field conditions there. Also this date: The Glen Addie branch of the main Carnegie Library has grown greatly in popularity during the last few years and now circulates between 1,000 and 1,500 books per month, according to Anniston librarian Mildred Goodrich. Located in the apartment complex, the library is open for three hours daily on weekday afternoons.
April 18, 1996, in The Star: A Birmingham check printing company is close to launching a major expansion in Anniston that could provide at least 250 new jobs. Designer Checks is in the final stages of negotiating a long-term lease on part of what was once the Adelaide Mills building at 128 West 7th Street. The company could starting moving into the site within two months. Designer Checks produces about 40 different designs of business and personal checks and markets them directly to consumers.