Look Back ... to a new bus route in Anniston, 1946

Feb. 11, 1946, in The Star: A front-page story deplores the conduct of thieves and vandals who have carried out their deeds in the public library recently. Pages have been torn out of reference books and someone broke into a showcase at the Regar Museum and stole a French scouting knife that had been given to the museum by a local World War II veteran. Also this date: For the convenience of its patrons, Crescent Motors is beginning a new schedule and a new route for its buses operating on the Rocky Hollow run. The change takes effect today. Through the addition of another bus, the new service will terminate its run at the lower end of South Leighton Avenue, but the route also takes riders along Noble Street for a good portion, for food stores on the upper section of Noble Street provide the lure. Buses are scheduled to leave Ninth and Noble proceeding northward to 21st Street on the hour and the half-hour, cutting over the Blue Ridge Drive and then Rocky Hollow Road via 21st Street.
Feb. 11, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston Museum of Natural History yesterday celebrated Black heritage with songs and storytelling, arts and crafts. More than 500 people of all colors walked through the museum’s doors for its 16th annual Black Heritage Festival. Also this date: In an era when traditional agriculture is shrinking in northeast Alabama, the practice of horticulture is booming. Last year, Calhoun County ranked fifth in the state in greenhouse and sod production, with more than $8 million in cash receipts. “It’s an exciting time,” said Greg Sullivan, general manager of Imperial Plants, one of the largest wholesale greenhouse operations in the county. Additionally: Claudia Hendrix Issiac, 36, has been named general manager of Quintard Mall. She returns to Anniston after working five years for an Atlanta real estate firm, where she was a commercial property manager. She is a graduate of the Donoho School and of Auburn University. She succeeds Carol Maner, who joined Anniston city schools as public information officer.