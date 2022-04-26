Look Back ... to a new boss named at SouthTrust

April 26, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 26, 1997, in The Star: Anthony Humphries will succeed Glenn Huie as president and CEO of SouthTrust Bank of Calhoun County. “He’s the best man for the job,” Huie said of Humphries’ selection. “We could have had anyone we wanted.” Humphries currently serves as business banking and commercial sales manager for an operational region of AmSouth. He’ll start his new job in a few days. Humphries, 41, first started at SouthTrust in June 1977 after graduating from Auburn. In October 1983 he became a senior loan officer at AmSouth. He and his wife, Cristy, have two sons, Todd, 17, and Chad, 14.