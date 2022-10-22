Look Back ... to a new area code coming our way, 1997

Oct. 22, 1947, in The Star: “Somewhere along the dirt road that winds from Ohatchee into Eastaboga may be seen almost any early morning now a wagon or a truck heaped high with sorghum. Before its destination is determined, the nostrils are tantalized by a haunting sweet-sour odor blent with the spicy smell of burning pine, the ear is alerted by the low monotonous hum of a power motor — and there, in the shade of tall oaks forming a grove in a setting of distant blue hills and nearby woodland flaunting the colors of autumn, is the sorghum mill.” So begins a feature article by Star writer Kathleen Sutton on a sorghum milling operation owned by J. M. Magouirk, assisted by his son G. B. Magouirk.
Oct. 22, 1997, in The Star: Calhoun County residents should get ready to have business cards and stationery reprinted, business phone systems reprogrammed and outdoor signage repainted: The 256 area code will be here next spring. The Alabama Public Service Commission announced yesterday that the new code will be given to counties across north Alabama and extending down the east side of the state to Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. The PSC set Sept. 28, 1998, as the change date, but it will provide a 6-month transition period in which customers can dial either area code. That period starts March 23, 1998. In September the PSC rejected the idea that the two codes 205 and 256 could be laid over the same area; instead, the commission said, there needed to be a “256” region and a “205” region.