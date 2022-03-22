Look Back ... to a new ambulance service for Ohatchee, 1997

March 22, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 22, 1997, in The Star: The competition among ambulance services that created controversy in Anniston last year has now moved to Ohatchee. The Ohatchee Town Council voted this week to switch ambulance services from its longtime provider, Anniston Rescue Squad, to CareLine of Alabama, which began operating in Anniston last April. “CareLine came to town with a proposal to offer better, faster services,” Mayor Joe Roberson said.