Look Back ... to a neighborhood's sad evacuation, 1996

Oct. 20, 1946, in The Star: The Alabama Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, working in cooperation with the Anniston Junior Chamber of Commerce, will sponsor an Army Air Show at Eastaboga Army Airport Nov. 16-17, it was announced yesterday by Lt. Col. Howard S. Blanton of Birmingham, commanding the Alabama Wing. Also this date: Not happy with the way the Anniston City Commission abolished the office of Chief of Police and replaced it with a Director of Traffic and Law Enforcement, J. Lawrence Peek, the immediate former chief, has sued the commissioners individually. He contends it is illegal for the commissioners to abolish the office, and, under the state’s civil service statutes, particularly illegal for the reason that they did it. Additionally: Alabama was enjoying a 16-game winning streak but Tennessee was hoping to notch its own 36th straight regular season victory. Guess whose streak ended yesterday in college football action. It was Alabama’s, which was stopped cold by Coach Bob Neyland and his Tennessee defense in Knoxville, where the Crimson Tide lost by a score of 12-0. Alabama’s last loss came during the 1944 season, to Georgia.
Oct. 20, 1996, in The Star: The final residents of Boynton Avenue in western Anniston will be moving out of their beloved old neighborhood this week, compelled to leave by the massive cleanup that’s required to try to minimize the effects of PCBs in the soil of that region. Homes will be demolished and dirt removed and replaced. Also this date: Anniston Star consumer writer Sue Vondracek has cast a sample ballot on the all-new style of voting machine that Calhoun County will roll out on a trial basis Nov. 5 and, in a column she’s written, declares it’s a user-friendly and efficient way to count votes. The County Commission hasn’t purchased these 20 Optech Eagles, as they’re known; they are on loan from Business Record Co. in Birmingham. County officials are seriously thinking about making the purchase, however. To use the machine a voter sits down at a privacy table to mark a ballot, which is then fed into the fancy new machine that “reads” them and records the result. Additionally: A congratulatory advertisement welcomes a new retail business, called Think Toys, to the downtown Anniston business district. Jackie Johnson is the owner of the 2,000-square-foot store.