Look Back ... to a need to push the Amtrak station project along, 1997

July 26, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 26, 1997, in The Star: Urgency is growing for Anniston to gain ownership of the Amtrak station from Norfolk Southern Railway, but at the same time railway officials are firm in their refusal to turn over the title to the city until new quarters are arranged that meet the company’s approval. A meeting yesterday between the railroad, Amtrak and local officials was aimed at resolving the station ownership and promoting ridership in Anniston.