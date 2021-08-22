Look Back ... to a need to buy coal for the winter, 1946

Aug. 22, 1946, in The Star: Retail sales of coal in the Anniston area are running 60 percent to 70 percent behind sales for the corresponding period in 1945, says. J. D. Mallory, Calhoun County chairman of the Solid Fuels Administration in Anniston. Unless coal consumers take steps immediately to buy and store their winter fuel needs, they’ll face chilly homes when the first cold snap arrives. “Less than one-third of the coal needed for household heating has been delivered. This points to a rush of orders at the first drop in the thermometer,” Mallory said, noting that Alabama coal mines shipped 230,000 tons of coal overseas in July — coal that was available to dealers in Alabama in Georgia. They refused to take it, however, Mallory said, because they had no market for it — nobody was making preparations for winter. Finally, he noted, when the demand for coal does hit the dealers, they could be hard-pressed to get the product into homes because delivery trucks are getting old and might not handle constant strain well.
Aug. 22, 1996, in The Star: It’s time for most of the Haynes children to start school for the first time at Saks Elementary — to commence their first academic adventures. This is a somewhat more problematic milestone for Bruce and Tammy Haynes, compared to how it is for most parents, because four of their five children are quadruplets. Born in 1990, Elizabeth, Will, Sarah and Caitlin are six years old. Yesterday was the big day, when the foursome started kindergarten and their older sister, Anna, started third grade at Saks.